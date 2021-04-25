The issue of drug smuggling at the Canyon County jail turned deadly last December, leading to a renewed push from the sheriff’s office to find a solution, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Two inmates at the county jail in Caldwell have overdosed in the past four months while smuggling in drugs. One of the women survived, but the other died at a local hospital.
County jail Capt. Harold Patchett said visitors and inmates trying to sneak drugs into prisons and jails has been a problem for as long as he can remember. He’s worked in the jail for 18 years, and he said it first started with marijuana and cocaine, but now the big problems are heroin, opioid pills and fentanyl.
The situation came to a head in recent months following the two overdoses.
The overdoses happen because people put drugs in plastic baggies and hide them in body cavities or swallow them. The baggies start to deteriorate when inside the body and the drugs are released into the bloodstream, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said.
“There have been a number of incidents, the last two, they were the most extreme,” Donahue said. “And within a couple of months of each other. For me as the sheriff and for me as a person, it galvanized me.”
