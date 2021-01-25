Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue spoke in support of SJR 101, both personally and on behalf of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. “What it does is it takes a step in the right direction,” he said. “I have family today that are in prison because of drug use.” He said he also has family that are in the hospital and victims of domestic violence because of drug use. “So I’m pretty passionate about this,” he told the Senate State Affairs Committee. “This is not Colorado, this is not Oregon, this is Idaho, and it’s imperative that we take the steps to address this issue.”
Questioned by senators as to what help the constitutional amendment would directly provide in his efforts to cope with drug use in society, Donahue said, “Overall in my opinion, this gives this state that pause, that time out. … This is a first step and it can be amended later on if this body sees fit to do so. And I realize it’s a big step to amend the Constitution, that’s not lost on me. … But this does give us a chance to slow it down.” He said it will give the state “breathing room” to resist lobbying in favor of legalizing drugs.