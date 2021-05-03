Five public officials from Canyon County so far have testified against Rep. Moyle's big new property tax bill, HB 389. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said, "We’ve been good fiscal stewards, yet I feel like we’re being penalized. … When you said we don’t have to take new construction, we have to provide service, which costs."
Rick Hogaboam, a former Nampa city councilor and now Kling's chief of staff, said the Nampa fire chief is trying to get to the Capitol to testify, but since the meeting was convened so quickly, probably won't make it in time. Hogaboam noted that his father, a Vietnam veteran, asked him why his own property taxes on his home went up so much when Walmart's went down. He said the big increases hitting homeowners are subsidizing lower tax rates for business and commercial property, because it's been driven by fast-rising home prices.
"Most of the increases are funding tax decreases for our largest property owners, and that has to stop," he said. "You're going to limit our capacity to maintain appropriate levels of public safety for our citizens."
Both Kling and Hogaboam also decried the process that led to the massive bill being proposed on such short notice at the end of the legislative session, noting that cities are required to give public notice and hold public hearings before changing policy. Others opposing the bill include the Canyon County assessor and controller, who said it will largely benefit commercial and industrial property owners, and homeowners would continue to see increases, because home prices are rising so fast that a 25% increase in the homeowner's exemption won't catch it up with the growth.
Canyon County Controller Zach Wagoner said, "Property tax relief is alive and well in Canyon County." The county this past year took no new construction, no 3% increase, and actually decreased its property tax budget, he said. "In spite of that, a majority of Canyon County homeowners saw their property taxes go up," he said. At the same time, "Canyon County's biggest businesses saw their property tax bills decrease in some cases by 30%."
"The homeowner's exemption is losing its value," Wagoner said. Canyon homeowners, he said, are "looking at 70-80% increases next year if the homeowner's exemption stays at $100,000."
The Idaho AARP also testified against the bill, saying changes to the Circuit Breaker tax break for needy seniors would be harmful.