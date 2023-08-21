.Expect Record setting rainfall today across the region
associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary. This will
likely produce flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible. Up to 1.5" of rainfall is possible this morning
especially across Harney and Malhuer Counties in Oregon and the
Lower Treasure Valley in Idaho.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho, including the following
areas, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee Mountains,
Southwest Highlands and Upper Treasure Valley. Portions of
southeast Oregon, including the following areas, Harney County,
Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of
creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
The Canyon County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s tentative budget for the coming fiscal year for publication at a meeting Thursday afternoon, Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.
“This is an effort that citizens can be proud of, that this board can be proud of,” said Commissioner Leslie Van Beek. “Everyone worked diligently, and long hours to crawl through and make sure that those budgets have been explored, and what it is we’re funding and not funding and why. It’s a great effort.”
When the County Controller Zach Wagoner presented the suggested budget on Aug. 4, he acknowledged that the county has seen a decrease in county revenues in recent months and the need for all departments to examine their budgets more closely to better align proposed spending with revenues, as previously reported.
Thursday’s meeting, which lasted about 25 minutes, followed a two-hour meeting on Tuesday in which Canyon County Chief Operations Officer Greg Rast presented the adjustments made in each department’s budget over the previous two weeks. A public hearing on the tentative budget is scheduled for Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. in the Canyon County Public Administration Building (111 N. 11th Ave., Caldwell).
The tentative budget for fiscal year 2024 is nearly $166 million. About $56.6 million would come from property taxes, while about $96.6 million is anticipated to come from projected revenue sources other than property tax. The budget would be balanced with about $12.6 million in funds from the general fund.
Following the public hearing on Aug. 30, the board may consider adopting the budget as its operations budget for fiscal year 2024.
Read Banks Rusby's full story online here or see it on the front page of the Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.