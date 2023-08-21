Canyon County logo

The Canyon County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s tentative budget for the coming fiscal year for publication at a meeting Thursday afternoon, Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.

“This is an effort that citizens can be proud of, that this board can be proud of,” said Commissioner Leslie Van Beek. “Everyone worked diligently, and long hours to crawl through and make sure that those budgets have been explored, and what it is we’re funding and not funding and why. It’s a great effort.”


