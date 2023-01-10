...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Chris Yamamoto is sworn-in to another term as county clerk on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Canyon County’s newly sworn-in elected officials pose for a photo on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. From left: Clerk Chris Yamamoto, Treasurer Tracie Lloyd, District 3 Commissioner Zach Brooks, District 2 Commissioner Brad Holton, Assessor Brian Stender, and Coroner Jennifer Crawford.
Photo courtesy of Joe Decker
Brad Holton is sworn in as Canyon County District 2 Commissioner on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Joe Decker
Canyon County swore in elected officials for a new term Monday morning, Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.
Brad Holton, Mayor of Greenleaf, was sworn in as the county’s new District 2 commissioner; voters chose Holton over incumbent Keri Smith during the spring primary. Zach Brooks, a businessman from Kuna, was sworn in as District 3 commissioner; voters chose Brooks over incumbent Pam White.
Clerk Chris Yamamoto, Assessor Brian Stender, Treasurer Tracie Lloyd, and Coroner Jennifer Crawford were also sworn in for additional terms.
Read Banks Rusby's full story here or on the front page of today's Idaho Press.