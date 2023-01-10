Canyon County swore in elected officials for a new term Monday morning, Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.

Brad Holton, Mayor of Greenleaf, was sworn in as the county’s new District 2 commissioner; voters chose Holton over incumbent Keri Smith during the spring primary. Zach Brooks, a businessman from Kuna, was sworn in as District 3 commissioner; voters chose Brooks over incumbent Pam White.


