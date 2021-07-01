Canyon County’s landfill, the Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill, will get a bit bigger when its perimeter is expanded this summer, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. “It’s a win for the citizens of Canyon County,” said David Loper, the county’s solid waste director. “It’s going to provide low-cost garbage disposal for the foreseeable future.”
The landfill, which is located near Perch Road and Missouri Avenue in Nampa, will expand the west and north side of its existing perimeter fence to accommodate future waste burial. For the time being, after the perimeter is expanded, the new area will be gradually excavated and the dirt will be used to cover compacted waste in the existing 116-acre landfill, Loper said.
