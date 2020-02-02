Canyon County Jail trailer tour
Buy Now

Capt. Daren Ward, with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, opens the door of a maximum security cell as he leads members of the media on a tour of Canyon County’s temporary inmate facility, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

In a few weeks, women incarcerated in Canyon County will move from “dilapidated” and dimly lit cells to a brand-new, stainless steel structure in the existing jail’s parking lot, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. The 122-bed facility, made out 28 steel truck trailers that are welded together, is meant to be a temporary fix to the county’s overcrowding woes.

“To me, it’s actually astounding to see what they’ve done,” Sheriff Kieran Donahue said. “I, personally, couldn’t be happier; I really couldn’t. And I think the taxpayers will be, too.”

You can read Heersink's full report here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments