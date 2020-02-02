In a few weeks, women incarcerated in Canyon County will move from “dilapidated” and dimly lit cells to a brand-new, stainless steel structure in the existing jail’s parking lot, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. The 122-bed facility, made out 28 steel truck trailers that are welded together, is meant to be a temporary fix to the county’s overcrowding woes.
“To me, it’s actually astounding to see what they’ve done,” Sheriff Kieran Donahue said. “I, personally, couldn’t be happier; I really couldn’t. And I think the taxpayers will be, too.”
