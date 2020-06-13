As state fairs and rodeos across the country are announcing cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns, the Canyon County Fair hopes to retain what officials say the fair is “all about,” the 4-H and FFA youth, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. In a Board of Canyon County Commissioners meeting Friday, fair and county officials expressed concern over the ability of the fair and county to enforce social distancing with a typical attendance of 13,000 people per day.
In an effort to retain the fair experience for 4-H and FFA students, and not risk a county-wide outbreak of COVID-19, the fair will likely move to a 4-H and FFA livestock schedule. No final decision was made Friday, but the county commissioners gave their approval for the move.
Canyon County Fair Director Dianna Sinner said the fair would likely be only available to 4-H and FFA students, but would allow the students to show the same amount of animals they typically would. You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.