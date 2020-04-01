As health care facilities state and nationwide face shortages of N95 masks and ventilators, the Canyon County Elections Office is facing a shortage of its own: envelopes, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Monday that the May 19 election would be an all-absentee ballot election, despite a request from the Secretary of State’s Office to postpone the election. Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto said Tuesday the decision to keep the election in May poses significant challenges to his office.
“I have had 10,000 envelopes ordered some time ago and 100,000 ordered more recently, but I have no reason to think I am going to see those orders (in time for the election),” Yamamoto said during a Canyon County elected officials meeting Tuesday.
He said in total, the county needs four envelopes for each voter: one for the first informational letter the county or state will send each voter, inviting them to request an absentee ballot, and then three additional envelopes to send every absentee ballot. One envelope is for the outside packaging, another is a state-issued envelope for the ballot and the third is to send the completed ballot back to the elections office. Canyon County has 95,000 registered voters, Yamamoto said.
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.