A project featuring a 5,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, cidery, U-pick orchards and other amenities will not be coming to Caldwell’s Sunnyslope region, Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.
The proposed project would have been located on land owned by the Symms Fruit Ranch, southeast of the intersection of Lowell Road and Sunnyslope Road. The applicant, E.W. Real Estate — which also operates Mountain Winery in the San Francisco Bay area — sought approval for a conditional use permit that would have allowed it to operate an “Agritourism Oriented Special Events Facility” in an area zoned for agriculture.
Canyon County Board of Commissioners Chairman Brad Holton and Commissioner Zach Brooks voted against approving the proposed project on Wednesday morning, following hours of public hearing testimony Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Commissioner Leslie Van Beek recused herself from the proceedings, citing a meeting she had attended in the summer of 2022 that discussed the proposed project.
The case was first brought before the county’s planning and zoning commission on Dec. 1, 2022, as previously reported. County staff at the time recommended approval of the project, but the planning and zoning commission unanimously denied it, citing concerns such as how the project could affect the character of the area and traffic.
Similarly, people testifying Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning expressed concern about concert noise, congestion and how well the venue would fit in with the area’s agriculture.
Read Banks Rusby's full story online here or find it on page 1 of today's paper.