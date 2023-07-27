A project featuring a 5,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, cidery, U-pick orchards and other amenities will not be coming to Caldwell’s Sunnyslope region, Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.

The proposed project would have been located on land owned by the Symms Fruit Ranch, southeast of the intersection of Lowell Road and Sunnyslope Road. The applicant, E.W. Real Estate — which also operates Mountain Winery in the San Francisco Bay area — sought approval for a conditional use permit that would have allowed it to operate an “Agritourism Oriented Special Events Facility” in an area zoned for agriculture.


