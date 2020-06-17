The state Board of Canvassers has completed the official state canvass of the recent primary election, finalizing the results, and in the end, turnout came in just a hair under 37% of registered voters. That’s a bit below the 38.5% Secretary of State Lawerence Denney’s office posted with the unofficial election results the night of the initial count on June 2.
“The coronavirus pandemic forced Idaho to conduct the May primary as an all-absentee ballot election,” said Secretary Denney. “I want to thank Idahoans for their patience with the unprecedented changes we had to make in our elections process. State and county election officials and staff put in long hours of hard work and pivoted quickly to make this election a great success.”
The board of canvassers, which comprises Denney, state Controller Brandon Woolf, and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, certified the results, showing that 335,037 Idahoans voted in the primary for a turnout of 36.94% of Idaho’s 906,877 registered voters. Voter turnout in the last primary in 2018 was 32.6% of registered voters; in 2016, it was 23%.
Denney’s office announced that the full, official results, including county-by-county data, will be posted soon on the state website at sos.idaho.gov.