As the primary election for statewide candidates approaches in May, one Republican legislator who is running for Idaho secretary of state has made allegations that Facebook tried to influence Idaho elections a centerpiece of her campaign. But county clerks across the state want to make it clear that was not what happened in the 2020 election, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, introduced a bill in the 2021 session of the Idaho Legislature barring counties from accepting money from private entities for election administration purposes after learning a nonprofit organization called The Center for Tech and Civic Life granted more than $750,000 to 20 of 44 counties across Idaho in 2020. The bill was the first of its kind in the country, Souza said, and it included a caveat allowing clerks’ offices to accept donations or gifts less than $100 in value, such as food and small items.
“Running the election system is a government responsibility and should be controlled by the government and not vulnerable to outside influences,” Souza told the Idaho Capital Sun. “We all want to know our vote counts; it doesn’t matter what your politics are.”
While presenting her bill on the Senate floor last March, Souza said nothing in her review of the grant funding indicated the funds were used for anything but election administration.
“No county in Idaho that we reviewed did anything other than proper elections processing with that money,” Souza said in March 2021. “However, the question is the next time. What would be the demands, and what kind of influence does this open us up to?”
Souza told the Sun her concerns would be the same if the money had come from a conservative-leaning group.
Although the bill passed overwhelmingly and the practice is now illegal, Souza has continued to allege Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, her opponent in the secretary of state race, was part of a scheme to influence Idaho elections with the grant dollars.
“The biggest frustration is that all of the money was used for very legitimate things,” McGrane said. “We worked very hard to pull off a very challenging election, and I think we did it well, and it’s unfortunate to have others try and imply otherwise.”