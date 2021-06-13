Josh Haynes had a simple explanation for what he was doing below the surface of the Silver Mountain ski hill on an April afternoon, at the dead end of one of the countless tunnels that comprise the historic and, perhaps, future Bunker Hill Mine, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Ted McDermott. “They paint two lines up,” he said over the roar of a generator-powered air-ventilation system, “and I blow a hole right through the middle.”
But while Haynes and a small crew were in the process of doing just that — expanding the long-shuttered mine’s system of underground shafts with the aid of a massive handheld mining drill known as a jackleg, some explosives and a front-end loader — there was nothing simple about the work he was doing in the bowels of Bunker Hill.
Or about the fact that he was doing it at all.
For four decades, the Bunker Hill Mine has been known less as a source of precious metals and more as a significant piece of a sprawling environmental disaster.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency made the mine part of a Superfund site in 1983, shifting the area’s focus from mining to environmental remediation. But untapped mineral riches have tempted a series of investors to try to revive Bunker Hill over the last 40 years.
While those efforts stalled before they started or fizzled without significant success, a new group of mining-industry veterans are making what appears to be the most serious effort yet to get the mine running again, McDermott reports. You can read his full story online here (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.