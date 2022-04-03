...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late in
the afternoon and in the evening as a cold front moves through
the valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Campaign to end family homelessness in Boise aims for landlords to commit 300 rentals; nearly $5M raised...
After a year-long delay, the City of Boise lit up its campaign to end family homelessness in mid-2021 and is charging ahead, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel.
The campaign, first launched at the tail end of Mayor Dave Bieter’s term and continued under Mayor Lauren McLean, is an ambitious effort for Our Path Home, a coalition of homelessness agencies and nonprofits, to raise $8.5 million toward supercharging the services for families without a roof over their heads. As part of this effort, city staff, homeless nonprofits, and the private sector plan to add more resources to get families housed quicker and prevent them from returning to the shelter again.