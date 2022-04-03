After a year-long delay, the City of Boise lit up its campaign to end family homelessness in mid-2021 and is charging ahead, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel.

The campaign, first launched at the tail end of Mayor Dave Bieter’s term and continued under Mayor Lauren McLean, is an ambitious effort for Our Path Home, a coalition of homelessness agencies and nonprofits, to raise $8.5 million toward supercharging the services for families without a roof over their heads. As part of this effort, city staff, homeless nonprofits, and the private sector plan to add more resources to get families housed quicker and prevent them from returning to the shelter again.

You can read Carmel's full story here at BoiseDev.com, or pick up Saturday's Idaho Press; it's on the front page of our weekly BoiseDev section.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

