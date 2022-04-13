Some are positive, some are negative, but all the TV campaign commercials running now ahead of the May 17 primary election have lots for Idaho voters to unpack.
“It can be important to do a little bit more information-gathering, beyond the claims sometimes made in advertising,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler, “whether it’s a TV ad or a mailer. Sometimes we do see things framed in a way that can be misleading.”
She also advises voters to pay attention to the source of the advertising. Thus far, all the major campaign commercials running on TV in Idaho appear to be from the candidates’ campaigns, but it’s not uncommon for outside groups to run their own ads, something we’ve already seen in Idaho this spring with campaign mailers.
“That’s something that’s key to watch, is who’s the source of the message, the advertising,” Kettler said.
For a look at an array of TV campaign commercials that have run in Idaho so far in the spring primary contests, you can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press; it'll be on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.