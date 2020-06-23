The state of California is restricting state-funded travel to Idaho, citing two laws passed this year that critics say discriminate against transgender people, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The first bill in question, HB 500 or the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, bars transgender girls and women from competing on female high school and college sports teams. The second, HB 509 or the Idaho Vital Statistics Act, restricts amendments to birth certificates, effectively banning transgender people from amending an Idaho birth certificate to match their gender identity.
“Where states legislate discrimination, California unambiguously speaks out,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a news release. “The state of Idaho has taken drastic steps to undermine the rights of the transgender community, preventing people from playing sports in school or having documentation that reflects their identity. Let’s not beat around the bush: these laws are plain and simple discrimination. That’s why Idaho joins the list of AB 1887 discriminating states.”
Idaho now joins a list of 11 other, mostly Southern states, to which California bars state-funded travel due to state laws discriminating against gay or transgender people or overriding municipal anti-discrimination ordinances. The ban applies to sports teams at California’s public universities, meaning if they want to travel to Idaho to compete, they need to use private and not state funds to do it.
