A home under construction in Caldwell, July 2, 2019.
The city of Caldwell voted Monday to amend its building moratorium and begin allowing the development application process to resume. It’s a big step toward the end of the moratorium, which has been in place since May, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson, though the moratorium ordinance will remain in place until its scheduled end in mid-September,
In response to HB 389 becoming law, the original moratorium cited “imminent peril” due to possible restrictions for public safety services and put a pause on applications for preliminary plats, planned unit developments and residential annexations. The bill capped local government budget increases related to new construction.
“The immediate effect of HB 389 is this is the first year, and I have been in office for 32 years almost, that new growth will not pay for itself,” Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas said during Monday’s meeting. “… You work under one set of rules and then all of a sudden the Legislature hands you a different set of rules.”
The city’s staff now has a formula in place that can be applied to each development. The calculation will help the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council judge how each application would fit with the city’s budget constraints. You can read Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.