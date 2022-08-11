The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern Ada County in southwestern Idaho...
Southeastern Canyon County in southwestern Idaho...
Northwestern Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho...
* Until 600 PM MDT..
* At 511 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Murphy, or 26
miles south of Nampa, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Swan Falls around 530 PM MDT.
Initial Point and Big Foot Butte around 540 PM MDT.
Kuna around 550 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National
Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National
Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT
FOR WESTERN PAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CANYON AND NORTHEASTERN MALHEUR
COUNTIES...
At 514 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Plymouth,
or 8 miles southeast of Ontario, moving north at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near...
New Plymouth and Fruitland around 520 PM MDT.
Ontario around 530 PM MDT.
Payette around 540 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ada,
southeastern Canyon and northwestern Owyhee Counties through 545 PM
MDT...
At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Reynolds, or 32 miles south of Nampa, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Murphy and Guffey around 520 PM MDT.
Melba and Walters Ferry around 530 PM MDT.
Swan Falls and Initial Point around 540 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
In this screenshot, a man is seen hitting his dog in Caldwell. The man has since been issued a misdemeanor citation for animal cruelty and has been assigned a court date.
The Caldwell man who was video-recorded allegedly abusing his dog over the weekend has been issued a misdemeanor citation for animal cruelty and has been assigned a court date, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The man, whose identity has not been shared, was issued the citation on Wednesday morning, Caldwell Police Lt. Doug Winfield said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The incident took place in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said.
Video of the man punching the dog was captured with a Ring doorbell camera and circulated widely on sites such as Nextdoor, Ingram said. The person who called 911 did not know who the man was, but on Monday the man identified himself to the authorities, Winfield said.