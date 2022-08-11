Man punching dog in Caldwell screenshot

In this screenshot, a man is seen hitting his dog in Caldwell. The man has since been issued a misdemeanor citation for animal cruelty and has been assigned a court date.

The Caldwell man who was video-recorded allegedly abusing his dog over the weekend has been issued a misdemeanor citation for animal cruelty and has been assigned a court date, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The man, whose identity has not been shared, was issued the citation on Wednesday morning, Caldwell Police Lt. Doug Winfield said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

