Dr. Richard Augustus speaks to the Caldwell School District Board of Directors during a school board meeting Monday.
The Caldwell School District board agreed to encourage but not require masks in their regular monthly meeting on Monday, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. Whether to require masks in schools has been the topic of much discussion among school boards in the Treasure Valley following the release of revised guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control last month recommending masks be worn in schools.
It also follows an increase in cases across all age groups, including children under 18, that medical experts are attributing to the spread of the delta variant.
The Caldwell School District had required masks until the second week of June. The Boise School District has opted to require them again when school opens for the fall. You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page. Meanwhile, nearly 100 parents showed up at a Boise School Board meeting Monday to protest the mask requirement, which wasn't on the agenda; Idaho EdNews reporter Nik Streng has a full story online here, or you can look for it in today's Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.