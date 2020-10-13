The Caldwell School District has banned Ammon Bundy from district property and school-sponsored events through the end of the 2020-21 school year, KTVB reports. The “no-trespassing order” stems from a football game between the Emmett Huskies and Caldwell Cougars at Caldwell High School on October 2.
Bundy came to the game to watch his sons, who play for Emmett, and refused to wear or a mask or leave the property when he was asked by school officials and police. Bundy was not arrested but the incident ended with the football game being canceled at half-time.
Tuesday night, the Caldwell School Board voted unanimously to ban Bundy from the district's property or sponsored events for the remainder of the school year. The vote also allows district officials to ban anyone else who violates the district's health and safety protocols.
