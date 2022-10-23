CPD SWEARING IN 03.jpg

From left to right: Moises Montes, Dwight Penkey, Nilton Melara, and Shawn Sopoaga are the newest employees of the Caldwell Police Department following a swearing in ceremony during a city council meeting on Thursday.

Four new Caldwell city police officers were sworn in at Thursday's city council meeting, as new Chief Rex Ingram touted his commitment to restructuring the department and hiring diverse personnel who reflect the community, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Rusby Banks.

Shawn Sopoaga will serve as the department’s deputy chief, while Dwight Penkey, Moises Montes, and Nilton Melara will serve as officers.

