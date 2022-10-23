...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
From left to right: Moises Montes, Dwight Penkey, Nilton Melara, and Shawn Sopoaga are the newest employees of the Caldwell Police Department following a swearing in ceremony during a city council meeting on Thursday.
Four new Caldwell city police officers were sworn in at Thursday's city council meeting, as new Chief Rex Ingram touted his commitment to restructuring the department and hiring diverse personnel who reflect the community, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Rusby Banks.
Shawn Sopoaga will serve as the department’s deputy chief, while Dwight Penkey, Moises Montes, and Nilton Melara will serve as officers.
The deputy chief position is new and is part of the department’s restructuring efforts, said Char Jackson, spokesperson for the city, via email.
Ingram said the group shows his commitment to hiring diverse personnel that reflect the community. The new hires include a Pacific Islander, an African American, and two Spanish speakers, Ingram said.
The public might “think based on things that are happening in the news that no one would want to join the department,” Ingram said. “Well, that’s quite the contrary. As you can see, we have a very diverse group of men up here right now. And this should be an example to my commitment to the community on how diverse the police department is going to become in the near future.”
In September, former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley was found guilty of three of four counts against him, including tampering with documents and tampering with a witness by harassment, as part of an FBI investigation into certain officers in the department. Former police chief Frank Wyant retired amid allegations of misconduct in the department’s street crimes unit an FBI investigation that came to light last spring.