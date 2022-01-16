The spread of the omicron variant through the Treasure Valley this week led administrators to close some schools due to a critical number of staff being unavailable to work, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
“There’s a school where they’re feeding over 500 students, and they had two (food service) people working,” Caldwell School District Superintendent Shalene French said at a meeting Thursday night to discuss that district’s two-day closure. “That was all that we had available.”
The Caldwell School District Board approved the closure of all schools Thursday and Friday, hoping those days and the upcoming three-day weekend would allow enough staff to recover to resume normal operations.
The Nampa School District opted to close Owyhee Elementary Friday due to over one-third of staff being out, said Kathleen Tuck, communications director for the district.
Among the factors prompting the moves: At one Caldwell middle school, seven classes were meeting in the school cafeteria to simply sit out the period with an adult watching them because there were no substitutes to fill in for the teachers of those classes. “That is a lot of students out of class,” French said. “It was becoming dicey ... to be safe. Just to have enough staff to be safe.”