NAZI's vs CBH Homes
A homeowner, in Calwell's Pennsylvania Park subdivision, appears to be using Nazi flags and other offensive objects and signage in a dispute with the subdivision developer CBH homes, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A Caldwell man's protest of his homeowners association is drawing complaints from neighbors and community members. Two Nazis flags have been hung out front of the house in north Caldwell, and a van parked in the house's driveway was covered in paper, with the words “HOAs are Nazis” and “don’t buy CBH homes” painted across it, writes Idaho Press reporter Ashley Miller.

On Dec. 8, a CBH Homes employee, Kelly Green, filed a complaint with the Caldwell Police Department about the signs. A police report filed later that says the officers attempted to reach the resident of the home, named in the report as Steven Smith. According to the report, Smith is “at odds” with the subdivision’s homeowners association because of fines and believes that “CBH has something to do with it.”

You can read Miller's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required).

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

