Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Caldwell High School will return to remote learning Wednesday until at least Nov. 2, while other Caldwell schools will remain in a hybrid model, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. A recent outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in more than 14% of the high school staff needing to quarantine until at least Nov. 2 because they are positive COVID-19 or experienced significant exposure to positive individuals, according to a letter from Caldwell Superintendent Shalene French.

French said COVID-19 rates among Caldwell High School students is low, but the school does not have enough staff to support in-person learning.

You can read Bamer's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments