Caldwell High School will return to remote learning Wednesday until at least Nov. 2, while other Caldwell schools will remain in a hybrid model, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. A recent outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in more than 14% of the high school staff needing to quarantine until at least Nov. 2 because they are positive COVID-19 or experienced significant exposure to positive individuals, according to a letter from Caldwell Superintendent Shalene French.
French said COVID-19 rates among Caldwell High School students is low, but the school does not have enough staff to support in-person learning.
