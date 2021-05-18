In response to a new property tax law that limits city budgets, the Caldwell City Council voted Monday night to pause new residential development for up to 120 days, citing "imminent peril" to its citizens due to strains on public safety services. Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson writes that the council discussed the new moratorium for about an hour and a half before voting to enact it. Council members chose to cut the maximum length from 182 days to 120. It can be reduced further.
Monday’s action was spurred by Gov. Brad Little signing HB 389 into law last week. The new law restricts city governments to recognizing only a percentage of new development in taxing districts rather than the full amount. As a result, cities have considered a pause since funding for city services would have less ability to keep up with the needs of growing populations.
The council voted 3-1 to pause approving new residential plats, new residential planned unit developments, new annexations where the proposed use is residential and new residential special use permits.
Cities all over Idaho were watching Caldwell, according to Kelley Packer, executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities. Among cities that requested copies of Caldwell’s resolution on halting development are the cities of Emmett and Rathdrum. Others watching closely ranged from Nampa, Kuna and Star to a small eastern Idaho city that’s worried growth limits in bigger cities will overflow onto it, she said.
“One of two things is going to happen: Growth will be curtailed, or services will be compromised. This is not a threat. It’s got to be one or the other,” Packer said. “We can’t just grow if we can’t cover the service needs of that growth. And if we do, then service will be negatively impacted — it’s just one or the other.”
Even the state Tax Commission still hasn’t determined all the impacts. “Basically cities and counties and local districts have to start all over with their budget planning for this year,” Packer said.
