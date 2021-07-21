Affordable housing shortfall

A home under construction in Caldwell, July 2, 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The city of Caldwell is considering ending its new residential development moratorium in mid-August instead of waiting until mid-September for it to expire, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. The city council discussed this possibility at Monday’s meeting. The moratorium was implemented in response to HB 389, a new state law aimed at reducing property taxes that also limits how much city budgets can grow.

Caldwell adopted the pause on May 17 citing “imminent peril” to its citizens due to strains on public safety services. About three-fourths of Caldwell’s expenditures go toward police and fire services. With limits on how much the budget can grow, city council members raised concerns about whether the services could keep up with the rising population.

You can read Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

