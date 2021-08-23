We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas, seen here during the Feb. 26, 2019, State of the City address at The College of Idaho.
Caldwell needs both more commercial opportunities and more multifamily housing, its leaders say. Juggling the two was at the center of a recent city council debate, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. Since 2019, there’s been increasing interest in multifamily housing from developers.
Last year, the City Council adopted an ordinance requiring multifamily developments receive a special use permit to build in commercial zones. The flaw, from the city’s perspective, was that there was no way to guide that development.
Planning & Zoning Director Jerome Mapp's concern is that commercial land will get gobbled up by housing. At the same time, Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas says high-density residential housing is also a priority. Additional charges have been filed against 2 ex-Marines who plotted to sell guns, shoot protesters in Boise, the AP reports; almost all Idahoans should be masking, per CDC guidelines, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel; and the Ontario, Ore. school district prepares for new school year with vax mandate for teachers and staff, writes Tristan Lewis of KTVB.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.