So much for foregone conclusions. On a night when it was anticipated that Caldwell would name a new police chief, the city council voted down Mayor Jarom Wagoner’s selection to fill the position in a 4-2 vote, writes Idaho Press reporter Teddy Feinberg.
Council members Chuck Stadick, Diana Register, Geoff Williams and John McGee voted against the appointment of Jason Kuzik, while council members Chris Allgood and Brad Doty voted in favor.
The vote appeared to come as a surprise to some. The city sent out a news release late last week that Wagoner was set to make his recommendation to the council and a special meeting was called for Wednesday evening at the Caldwell Police Department to bring forth Kuzik, a captain with the Henderson Police Department in Nevada. He has spent nearly 25 years with that agency.
Kuzik and his wife made the roughly 650-mile drive from Henderson to Caldwell to attend Wednesday's meeting, where about 30 employees from the Caldwell Police Department were in attendance. Beforehand, he said their goal was to come to Idaho all along, and the job had opened up coincidentally as he and his family were looking to relocate. Their son was ready to make the move as well and transfer to Boise State, Kuzik’s wife, Sandy, said.
After the vote, Kuzik said he was surprised by the result. While he wasn’t expecting a unanimous decision, he said, he still expected to get the position.
Just prior to the vote, Wagoner asked for the council’s support in the decision.
“I am extremely, extremely disappointed,” Wagoner said immediately following the vote, during the meeting’s closing comments. “We lost an incredible candidate who made an effort to come up here and be here in person. I think we need to put our own desires aside and look at what truly is best for this department. This sets us back.”
During the meeting, Stadick and Register each expressed reservations regarding Kuzik’s appointment. Stadick pointed out that the Caldwell Police Department remains under FBI investigation.