At least two Treasure Valley cities have voted to raise officials’ salaries or are considering raises for their mayor and city council, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
On Aug. 1, Caldwell’s city council voted to raise the mayor and city councilmembers’ salaries in 2024 and 2026. Meridian will hold a public hearing next week on a proposed ordinance to increase the mayor and councilmembers’ salaries.
“To ensure transparency, Meridian City Council will conduct a public hearing on August 8th,” Meridian spokesperson Stephany Galbreaith said via email. “City Council could receive testimony on August 8th, and then decide to continue the public hearing to the following week to receive additional testimony.”
If the Meridian City Council decides to go ahead with the ordinance, there would be a second reading on Aug. 8 and the proposal would be placed on the Aug. 15 agenda for its third reading and possible adoption, Galbreaith said in an email.
The ordinances would increase the Meridian councilmembers’ salaries to $19,000 in 2024 and $20,000 in 2025. The council president receives 10% more than the other councilmembers in Meridian. Councilmembers currently make around $17,000.
Mayor Robert Simison’s salary would increase to $131,000 in 2024 and $139,000 in 2025.
Currently, he makes $119,000.
In Caldwell, Mayor Jarom Wagoner’s salary would increase from $84,000 to $97,000 in 2024 and $102,000 in ‘26.
Read Komatsoulis' full story online here or find it on the front page of Friday's paper.