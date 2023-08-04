At least two Treasure Valley cities have voted to raise officials’ salaries or are considering raises for their mayor and city council, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.

On Aug. 1, Caldwell’s city council voted to raise the mayor and city councilmembers’ salaries in 2024 and 2026. Meridian will hold a public hearing next week on a proposed ordinance to increase the mayor and councilmembers’ salaries.


