It's a busy, busy day at the Statehouse today, with the House Education Committee holding its hearing on school science standards; House GOP leaders introducing major tax legislation, including a bill from Speaker Scott Bedke on the grocery tax credit and a proposal from Majority Leader Mike Moyle on a statewide property tax freeze; budgets for state scholarship programs and community colleges up for hearing in JFAC; and more. This afternoon, Sen. Bert Brackett has a bill up for introduction that would provide for chronic depredation zones, "wolf-free zones" and declare an emergency...
Busy day at the Statehouse: Science standards, tax bills, budgets, wolves...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.