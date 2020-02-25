It’s another way-too-busy day at the state Capitol today, with numerous big issues up all at the same time. Already this morning, JFAC has set the budgets for the Judicial Branch, the Office of the Attorney general, and more; House State Affairs has voted along party lines to limit school bond and levy elections to just two dates per year rather than the current four; and the House Education Committee has been deep into a hearing on Gov. Brad Little’s five-year career ladder teacher pay legislation.
The Senate convenes at 10 a.m., and the statewide hands-free law for drivers with cell phones is on the agenda, though the Senate will first go into its 14th Order to amend four bills. The House convenes at 10:30, and among the bills on the calendar, which may or may not be taken up, are the one-year property tax freeze; the proposed increase to the grocery tax credit; and Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s controversial bill to restrict transgender women and girls from participating in school sports – a new Idaho Attorney General’s opinion is out on that one, HB 500, and it raises some serious concerns. The House, too, is going into its amending order to amend various bills before taking up its 3rd Reading Calendar.
This afternoon, the Senate Transportation Committee is scheduled to hold hearings on bills to restrict future specialty license plates and to double the share of state sales taxes that gets diverted from the general fund to roads; the House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on bills regarding a minimum age for marriage and eliminating marriage licenses entirely, and hold public hearings on legislation including a proposal from Rep. Christy Zito to make it a felony to provide medical treatment to transgender youth; and the House Resources Committee will hold a hearing on Rep. Paul Shepherd’s bill to eliminate bipartisanship requirements for the Idaho Fish & Game Commission. All three of those meetings are set to start at 1:30.