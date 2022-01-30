Schools shut down in Nampa. Hospital staff and clinic workers calling out sick. “Out of stock” at restaurants and stores. Limited hours at some Boise city buildings and the Pocatello public library. Idaho has stayed “open” for nearly the entire pandemic, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton. Then omicron arrived; some parts of Idaho’s economy are now struggling to stay open in spite of the virus.
Photos of signs at businesses around Ada County reflect the staffing and supply chain issues facing various industries as omicron surges. (Audrey Dutton and Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Idaho Capital Sun)
“This was predictable. You could see it coming from over in Europe, New York, and now is the time for Idaho to take a turn in the barrel,” Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry President Alex LaBeau said in an interview last week. “The realities were pretty apparent.”
The state’s top health officials continue to implore Idahoans to get vaccinated, get booster shots, don masks and try to avoid catching and spreading the omicron variant.
Idaho has recorded many COVID-19 cases among people who are vaccinated; however, data from Idaho and elsewhere show that vaccination keeps people from getting severe illness that may have lasting effects.