With the unemployment rate under 3% in Idaho, fewer people will be in search of seasonal work this year, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Sam Wolkenhauer, northern regional economist for the Idaho Department of Labor, said companies looking to hire seasonal employees in 2019 may have to change their hiring tactics and offer more incentives to hire the workers they need.
“There are not a lot of people to choose from,” Wolkenhauer said. “So you are competing for a small pool of workers.”
Dan McMackin, spokesperson for United Parcel Service, or UPS, said the company is looking to add 200 seasonal employees in the Boise area. “The pay range is from $14, up from $11 last year, up to about $30 an hour depending on the job,” he said. You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.