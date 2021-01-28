Business leaders in Meridian and Boise are speaking out against state lawmakers’ efforts to end the state of emergency over COVID-19, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones. Republican lawmakers in both houses have floated proposals this session to accomplish that, earning strong criticism from GOP Gov. Brad Little and 2nd District GOP Congressman Mike Simpson.
Idaho would be the first state in the country to end the COVID-19 emergency declaration. The Meridian Chamber of Commerce and Boise Metro Chamber wrote to lawmakers condemning the proposed move, which Little and other officials say would cost Idaho millions in federal funding and hamper the vaccine rollout.
Also, a full-page ad in Wednesday's Idaho Press, signed by 70 CEOs and other leaders, including former Gov. Butch Otter, sent a similar message. "Our leaders should stop the brinksmanship and keep fighting a virus that threatens everyone and everything we Idahoans hold dear," the ad said.
