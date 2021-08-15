Brown Bus01.JPG

Motorists drive past a sign posted in front of West Middle School in Nampa on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Brent Carpenter compares the Brown Bus Company’s situation to being on edge a cliff: The school bus company can try to get by for now, but a worst-case scenario could still play out, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. As the school year approaches, the Brown Bus Company only has about 75% of the staffing it wants. Carpenter, the company’s operations manager, said the need is urgent and has put him in scrambling mode.

“It wouldn’t take a very strong breeze to push us over that cliff because the number of drivers that we’re down,” Carpenter said. “If we have a couple quit, have a couple that get sick, that throws a wrench in all the plans.”

The company buses more than 12,000 schoolkids in the Treasure Valley daily. You can read Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

