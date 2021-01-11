A couple dozen members of People's Rights, the conservative activist group led by Ammon Bundy, were present at the Capitol on Monday, and two group members were arrested on outstanding warrants related to protests last year at the homes of Central District Health board of health members, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe.
Early on Monday People's Rights organizers set up a pop-up tent near the Capitol steps and passed out materials, including two signs criticizing Gov. Brad Little and Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, and publicizing their personal addresses.
Since March, People's Rights has led repeated protests over coronavirus safety mandates, including at health districts and at the August special session of the Legislature, when a scuffle with police broke a window and when Bundy was arrested for refusing the leave the Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium.
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press.