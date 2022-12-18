When the phones rang at St. Luke’s in mid-March, the slew of callers on the other end were on a mission, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. They told hospital employees they would be coming, that there would be hell to pay, and that they would be killed if an infant was not returned to his parents, according to a recent court filing in a lawsuit St. Luke’s filed against Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez.
The case centers around Child Protective Services’ action to remove an infant from his parents’ care after officials deemed him malnourished, which elicited a strong response from Bundy, Rodriguez and their supporters. A few days after Bundy and some of his allies showed up at the Meridian hospital where the baby was first taken, a protest at St. Luke’s in Boise forced the hospital to go on lockdown for nearly two hours and divert incoming patients to other area hospitals.
Bundy is an anti-government activist who unsuccessfully ran for governor in the most recent election. He’s had multiple run-ins with law enforcement, including for trespassing at the Idaho Capitol. Rodriguez is his political acolyte and the infant’s grandfather.
The lawsuit is moving forward, and both Bundy and Rodriguez have paid or been ordered to pay fees in recent weeks. On Dec. 20, there will be a hearing on a protective order against Bundy and Rodriguez, according to lawyer Erik Stidham. New court filings also seek punitive damages, and reveal details about the March protests, Bundy’s and Rodriguez’s lack of cooperation with the court process, and concerns that Bundy is trying to sell his house and dissolve his corporate entities in the state to potentially circumvent the judicial process.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.