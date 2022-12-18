Ammon Bundy

When the phones rang at St. Luke’s in mid-March, the slew of callers on the other end were on a mission, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. They told hospital employees they would be coming, that there would be hell to pay, and that they would be killed if an infant was not returned to his parents, according to a recent court filing in a lawsuit St. Luke’s filed against Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez.

The case centers around Child Protective Services’ action to remove an infant from his parents’ care after officials deemed him malnourished, which elicited a strong response from Bundy, Rodriguez and their supporters. A few days after Bundy and some of his allies showed up at the Meridian hospital where the baby was first taken, a protest at St. Luke’s in Boise forced the hospital to go on lockdown for nearly two hours and divert incoming patients to other area hospitals.


