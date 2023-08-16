...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Ammon Bundy announces his run for governor before a small gathering of supporters and news media in front of the Idaho State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
After being sued Friday afternoon a second time by St. Luke’s Health System, anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested that evening on a contempt of court warrant stemming from his first lawsuit from the health system, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel writes.
Bundy was arrested Friday night, posted bail early Sunday morning and appeared in court in a temporary restraining order hearing on Monday to address the second lawsuit filed by St. Luke’s, which alleges Bundy has made fraudulent property transfers to evade collection of $26 million in damages awarded to the hospital system in its initial lawsuit against him, People’s Rights Network and his campaign for governor.
At the Monday hearing in Gem County, District Judge Brent Whiting ordered Bundy, his wife Lisa Bundy, associated group People’s Rights Network and Bundy’s campaign for governor to not transfer any property over the next two weeks and limit their cash expenses to under $5,000.
Whiting has also scheduled a hearing to consider a more lasting preliminary injunction in the new lawsuit later this month.