Ammon Bundy for Governor

Ammon Bundy announces his run for governor before a small gathering of supporters and news media in front of the Idaho State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

After being sued Friday afternoon a second time by St. Luke’s Health System, anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested that evening on a contempt of court warrant stemming from his first lawsuit from the health system, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel writes.

Bundy was arrested Friday night, posted bail early Sunday morning and appeared in court in a temporary restraining order hearing on Monday to address the second lawsuit filed by St. Luke’s, which alleges Bundy has made fraudulent property transfers to evade collection of $26 million in damages awarded to the hospital system in its initial lawsuit against him, People’s Rights Network and his campaign for governor.


