Ammon Bundy for Governor

Ammon Bundy announces his run for governor before a small gathering of supporters and news media in front of the Idaho State Capitol on March 10.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case, writes reporter Ruth Brown of Idaho Reports. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise, is part of the public report on the Secretary of State’s website.

Attorney Seth Diviney, who represented Bundy in the pending criminal case until Wednesday, works at the law firm. It isn’t clear what the payment was for; the finance report listed the $4,000 payment to the firm as a “general operational expense.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments