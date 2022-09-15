A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case, writes reporter Ruth Brown of Idaho Reports. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise, is part of the public report on the Secretary of State’s website.
Attorney Seth Diviney, who represented Bundy in the pending criminal case until Wednesday, works at the law firm. It isn’t clear what the payment was for; the finance report listed the $4,000 payment to the firm as a “general operational expense.”
Bundy’s criminal trespassing charge stems from an incident when prosecutors claim he refused to leave the property outside St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center on March 12. In the incident, he is charged on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing.
During a Wednesday hearing in that case, Diviney withdrew his counsel. “Mr. Bundy wishes my firm no longer represent him,” Diviney told Ada County Magistrate Judge Annie McDevitt in the virtual hearing.
McDevitt granted Diviney’s motion to withdraw and set a status conference for Sept. 29. Bundy told the judge that he may hire new counsel.
Idaho law states that campaign donations may not be converted for personal use, meaning “a contribution shall be considered to be converted to personal use if the contribution is used to fulfill any commitment, obligation or expense of a person that would exist irrespective of the candidate’s election campaign or individual’s duties as a holder of public office,” Brown reports.
Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck told Idaho Reports he was unaware of any complaints made about the payment.
“If a complaint is filed we would try and understand. Is it coincidental? Could it be using the same attorney for something relating to the campaign?” said Houck. “You can expense anything during a campaign that is pertinent to the campaign or the process of campaigning.”
It is unclear if Diviney’s office did any work for Bundy outside of the criminal case.
Should a complaint be filed, it would be investigated by the Secretary of State and referred to the Attorney General’s Office.