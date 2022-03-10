Ammon Bundy held a press conference on the Capitol steps this afternoon after filing as an independent to run for governor. With about 20 supporters murmuring “yes” and “that’s true,” he decried “deception” from incumbent GOP Gov. Brad Little, saying, “He did not keep Idaho open,” and leveled criticisms at the governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “If Idaho was not shut down … why was a mother arrested for taking her children for the park?” Bundy asked.
Meridian mom Sara Walton Brady was arrested at her own request as part of a planned protest at a closed Meridian park in April 2020, after which Bundy, an anti-government activist, joined supporters to protest at the home of the local police officer who made the arrest.
Bundy also boasted about how he gathered more than the 1,000 signatures necessary to file his petition for candidacy “in just days.” The Idaho Secretary of State’s office reported that he turned in 1,137 signatures. And he said, “Gov. Little and his buddies are dangerous men.”
Asked why he switched his plans from running as a Republican to running as an independent, Bundy said, “It was a very smart move, and I believe we can unite the conservatives, the liberty-minded people … under one candidate.”
Filing as an independent means he won’t be on the ballot in the May primary. Bundy said his role during the primary will be to support candidates in other races, but not the governor’s race.
