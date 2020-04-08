Some local residents are organizing gatherings in protest of Idaho’s stay-home order, putting to the test law enforcement’s approach to enforce it, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Ryan Suppe. Emmett resident Ammon Bundy, known for his family’s disputes with the federal government over land management, is organizing a gathering in the Boise area to celebrate Easter this Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Saturday. Bundy wrote he is looking for a venue that could host 500 to 1,000 people “so those wanting to worship and honor God on this eventful day, can do so.”
The stay-home order, announced March 25 and in effect through at least April 15, requires all Idahoans to self-isolate at home whenever possible, unless they work at an essential business or need to buy necessities such as groceries. Outdoor activity is still allowed as long as people stay six feet apart. The order prohibits “all non-essential gatherings of any number of individuals.”
