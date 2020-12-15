On Thursday, dozens of people assembled in an Emmett warehouse to prepare to defend themselves from an armed conflict with the government, which they believe is imminent, write Idaho Press reporters Ryan Suppe and Tommy Simmons. Ammon Bundy, a conservative activist known for leading armed standoffs with government agents, led the meeting of People's Rights, a group he founded earlier this year to organize against government coronavirus mandates.
This year, the group has protested — mostly peacefully, although not always — at health districts; at the homes of public officials; at this year's special session of the Idaho Legislature; and at police agencies that have cited or arrested its members.
Throughout Thursday's meeting were ominous references, by Bundy and others, to an escalation of conflict and the need to prepare "before the world comes to an end." Ahead of the meeting, a text message from the People's Rights online network administrators suggested the group needed to prepare for "the force that is evident to come upon us."
The meeting followed the arrest two days prior of a People's Rights member, who was charged with disturbing the peace while protesting at the home of Diana Lachiondo, a member of Central District Health's board of health.
Weapons and ham radio training are among People's Rights' recent activities. On Thursday, Bundy encouraged members to train in small militia-style groups of two to 10 people.
Small groups are the "most effective" type of "warfare," he said.
You can read Suppe and Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.