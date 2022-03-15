Protesters gather outside St. Lukes Hospital in downtown Boise, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The gathering was in response to an ongoing situation involving the health and welfare of a 10-month-old child taken from parents by authorities.
Ammon Bundy appeared in court for the second day of his jury trial this week on three misdemeanor counts related to his arrests for trespassing at the state Capitol last April, and also prompted a lockdown of a major Boise hospital on Tuesday afternoon, turning away patients for about an hour, as he urged his supporters to go the facility in protest of a child protection case involving one of his family friends.
Earlier in the day, Bundy released a statement on YouTube warning that if an acquaintance’s young child was not returned to the family after a hearing Tuesday afternoon, that “Patriot groups” would take action, the AP reports. You can read reporter Rebecca Boone's full story here at idahopress.com or pick up Wednesday's Idaho Press.
Meanwhile, Bundy abruptly rested his case in his criminal trial on three misdemeanor charges on Tuesday afternoon, without calling any witnesses, writes Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan, after arguing with the judge about what could and couldn't be mentioned about past offenses.
"This is just marching me to the gallows," Bundy, who represented himself, told the judge. "You’ve eliminated everything, all of my defense.”