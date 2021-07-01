Ammon Bundy was convicted by a jury this evening on charges of trespassing and resisting and obstructing an officer, KTVB reports, after a four-day trial. He was then immediately sentenced for the incident at the state Capitol during a special session in August. Bundy was fined $500, plus court costs, for the trespassing charge. For the resisting and obstructing charge, Bundy was sentenced to eight days in jail, credited with three days served, and 40 hours of community service in lieu of jail time. He has 180 days to show that he did his community service. Bundy also has to pay a $750 fine, plus court costs.
Co-defendant Aaron Von Schmidt was given ten months to pay a $500 fine, plus court costs, with the first payment due in 30 days. He was sentenced to three days in jail, but credited for three days time served. Both men have 42 days to appeal, KTVB reports.
In closing arguments, prosecutors told the jury that Bundy admitted to every element of the crimes for which he was charged, but still wanted jurors to acquit him. That's not how the law works, deputy prosecuting attorney Whitney Welsh told the court. "If you want to break the law, that's fine. There are consequences," she told the jury. "And we're asking you, the people and the state of Idaho, to hold them accountable."
The jury deliberated for less than an hour before reaching its unanimous verdict. You can see our news partner KTVB's full report online here.