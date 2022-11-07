Don't Vote sign Idaho Capital Sun (copy)

Signs posted around the Treasure Valley have the message, “Don’t Vote,” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. This is one of the “Don’t Vote” signs on the corner of Chinden and Linder roads in Meridian.

 Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has imposed a fine of $250 and instructed Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff to add the words “Paid for by Ammon Bundy for Governor” to the website associated with signs posted across the state that say, “Don’t Vote,” writes reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris of the Idaho Capital Sun.

The QR code on the signs brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, they are the most dangerous person to a democracy. The site then prompts the person to “Get informed” by going to Bundy’s campaign website.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments