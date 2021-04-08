Ammon Bundy of Emmett has now been charged with two more offenses today: Trespassing, a misdemeanor; and resisting or obstructing officers, also a misdemeanor, according to Ada County Jail records. Each carries a fixed bond amount of $300, as did the misdemeanor trespassing charge on which Bundy was booked just two and a half hours earlier.
After his first arrest, Bundy cooperated with jail booking procedures, which he hadn't done on his previous arrest, and was out within 45 minutes. Both arrests were at the Idaho state Capitol today, where Bundy was spotted by troopers in violation of an Aug. 26 trespass order barring him from public areas of the Capitol or its exterior for a year.
The Emmett resident has now been arrested at the state Capitol four times this year, plus once outside the Ada County Courthouse.