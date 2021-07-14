Sean L. Anderson, of Riggins, convicted in April by an Idaho County jury of felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime, was sentenced Monday to 18 years in the state penitentiary, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Kathy Hedberg. Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice said Anderson’s explanation of the events last July 18 that led to a shootout with police officers near Ferdinand was “distorted,” and that despite Anderson’s continued denial, he intended to kill or at least harm the police officers who chased him after a failed traffic stop.
“Your actions in this case are the ones that escalated everything,” the judge told Anderson. “I cannot understand the degree to which you responded.”
The four law enforcement officers involved attempted several times to intervene and de-escalate the situation, but Anderson refused to stop until he was cornered, and then resorted to gunfire. None of the officers was hit. Anderson was shot in the eye.
Anderson said he refused to cooperate with the sheriff's deputy who stopped him because he believed the deputy wanted to arrest him. Two days earlier, Anderson had been in Emmett at a rally organized by Ammon Bundy and stated that he had “drawn a line in the sand” and would never be taken back to jail.
