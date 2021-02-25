Budgets set this morning in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, all on unanimous or near-unanimous votes, included the budgets for the Department of Lands, Fish & Game, the state Department of Administration and the Permanent Building Fund, which is the state’s capital budget for the coming year for construction, maintenance and repair projects. JFAC shifted $7 million for the College of Eastern Idaho Future Tech facility out of the governor’s recommended “Building Idaho’s Future” supplemental appropriations to the Permanent Building Fund for the current year and into the budget for next year instead. That makes the fiscal year 2022 total appropriation to the Permanent Building Fund $35 million, 24.7% less than the current year’s total, which includes $89 million in supplemental appropriations for building and maintenance projects. It won unanimous support from the joint committee.
The projects funded next year include $800,000 for the design phase of an Idaho State Police facility in Idaho Falls; $3.2 million to replace a 24-bed facility at the Juvenile Corrections Center in St. Anthony; $5.4 million for a military readiness center in Twin Falls; and the $7 million for the CEI Future Tech facility, which is being matched by $7 million in private funds the college has raised for the project.
Today’s meeting was presided over by Senate Co-Chair Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, newly returned after his bout with COVID-19. “I just need to express appreciation for your patience, all of you, with me,” Bair told the committee at the close of the meeting.
The budget that JFAC set for the Department of Lands, approved on a 17-2 vote with just Reps. Nate and Giddings dissenting, reflects an 11.3% increase in state general funds and 3.4% overall; it comes to $7.2 million in general funds; $66.5 million total. The budget departs slightly from the governor’s recommendation, which was the same overall but showed a slightly larger increase in general funds, because JFAC shifted all the funding for 10 new full-time firefighting positions from general to dedicated funds, while the governor’s proposal had included a little under a third of that coming from general funds; and lawmakers nixed a $57,000 item for shared stewardship education, instead encouraging the department to fund that from its existing budget. Lawmakers also shifted a $20 million transfer from the general fund to the fire suppression deficiency fund into the fiscal year 2022 budget, rather than the current year’s budget.
The Fish & Game budget, which also passed 17-2 with Nate and Giddings dissenting, includes no state general funds and reflects a 3.7% increase overall for next year, largely because of $6 million in mitigation work related to the Albeni Falls Dam in North Idaho, funded by a negotiated settlement between the Bonneville Power Administration and the state of Idaho. Due to COVID-19 related delays, $2 million that had been planned to be spent on that this year was shifted into next year’s work, increasing next year’s amount.
JFAC voted unanimously in favor of a state Department of Administration budget that shows a 0.6% increase in general funds and a 1.7% decrease overall; it matches the governor’s recommendation. The joint committee also voted unanimously for maintenance budgets for the state Capitol Commission and for state bond payments within the Department of Administration; the bond payments budget actually shows a 2.1% decrease, because the Department of Parks & Recreation headquarters building will be fully paid off by the end of the current fiscal year, removing an annual $414,000 bond payment from that budget.
Yesterday, JFAC set the budget for the Idaho Department of Correction, and rather than the steep increases that budget has shown for the past decade, the $279.6 million budget instead reflects a decrease of 0.4% in state funding for Corrections next year, and a decrease of 1.1% in total funds to $309.6 million. Idaho Press reporter Erin Sheridan covered the corrections budget-setting and will have a full story later today.