State agency budget-setting continued in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning, with all budget motions passing either unanimously or with one, two or three “no” votes in the 20-member committee. Budgets set today included those for the state Division of Financial Management, the Public Defense Commission, the Department of Finance, Department of Insurance, Department of Agriculture and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Also set were budgets for the Wolf Depredation Control Board, which was allotted a budget identical to this year’s; and a boost in funding from dedicated funds from the Fish & Game budget for depredation payments to Idaho farmers and ranchers both this year and next.
Depredation payments are made when a claim shows Idaho wildlife has caused damage to a farmer or rancher’s crops or livestock, such as elk eating corn in a field; claims this year are well above the budget of roughly $1.1 million a year. When claims exceed available money, each claim gets a prorated amount rather than full payment; any claim covered by insurance or other sources isn’t eligible. The money comes from fees charged for hunting and fishing licenses and tags, along with some interest earnings. The supplemental appropriation allocates an additional $900,000 for depredation payments for this year, and the Fish & Game budget puts in an additional $700,000 next year.
The $900,000 supplemental appropriation cleared JFAC on a unanimous, 19-0 vote, as did the Fish & Game budget for next year, which overall reflects a 3.7% increase in total funds and doesn’t include any state general funds.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, who proposed both motions, commented, “This is a budget I enjoy doing, because it doesn’t attack the general fund.”
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, said, “I appreciate the committee’s consideration of this, considering this takes care of our farmers and ranchers and most people don’t realize how much money they put into our economy.”
When JFAC set the DFM budget this morning, on a 17-2 vote with just Reps. Nate and Giddings dissenting, it included funding for specific programs that comes directly for them from the American Rescue Plan Act, including $38 million for emergency rental assistance next year through the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, with leeway for subgranting to other local entities. It didn’t include $12.5 million in ARPA funds proposed for a new workforce housing initiative, because that bill has not yet passed; it’s on the House calendar. A trailer appropriation would fund that if the bill passes.
The joint committee also voted 16-3, with Nate, Giddings and Crabtree dissenting, for a supplemental appropriation to DFM this year for $450,000 in state general funds for a cost-containment study of Idaho’s Medicaid program.
Budgets set by the joint committee yesterday included those for the Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, the STEM Action Center, the Office of the State Board of Education, the Charter School Commission, the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho, the Division of Veterans Services, and the state Division of Human Resources. In the DHR budget, JFAC nixed a $10 million proposed supplemental appropriation from the general fund for agency process improvements; Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, said that was being put “on hold” because “they weren’t ready to go on that.”
Yesterday also saw the closest vote on a budget decision yet, when the committee split 10-9 over funding for the $50 million “Empowering Parents” grant program. Crabtree pushed a plan to include no state general funds, just the $50 million in federal aid that’s being tapped for grants to Idaho families, saying he wanted to “protect the general fund;” Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, proposed spending $1.035 million from the state general fund to administer the grants, so the whole $50 million would go out in grants. She said that matches the fiscal note on the bill setting up the program, which passed the House today and headed to the governor’s desk. Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert wrote about that budget dust-up; you can read his full report online here at idahoednews.org.