Agency budget-setting started today in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, with budgets set for five state agencies. There was little debate as groups of lawmakers who had worked on each agency budget proposed budget motions, and no competing motions. All but one of the votes were unanimous.
The budgets set were for the Department of Juvenile Corrections; the State Appellate Public Defender; The Commission on Hispanic Affairs; the Military Division; and the Division of Veterans Services. Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, voted against the budget bill for the Commission on Hispanic Affairs, but didn’t say why; it passed, 18-2.
The Juvenile Corrections budget approved on a 19-0 vote of the joint committee reflects a 2.6% increase in state general funds next year, and a 2.1% increase in total funds. It closely tracks Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation. The main increases are $450,000 revamp of the Idaho Juvenile Offender System and an instructor pay increase that comes to $49,600.
The State Appellate Public Defender budget that passed 19-0 is a maintenance of current operations budget with no line items; it matches the governor’s recommendation.
The Commission on Hispanic Affairs budget reflects just a 0.7% increase in state general funds, but a 5.9% increase in total funds; that’s because it includes a $20,000 federal grant for tobacco prevention and control efforts for the Hispanic community in Idaho, particularly targeted at children and young adults.
The Military Division budget, which was approved 20-0, reflects a 2.3% increase in state general funds but just 1.6% in total funds.
The Division of Veterans Services budget, also approved 20-0, shows a 1.2% increase in state general funds but an 8.6% increase in total funds. It’s slightly lower than the governor’s recommendation, due to the completion of a construction project in the current fiscal year, so it was removed from next year’s budget.
The budgets still need passage in both houses and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the joint committee.